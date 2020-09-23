MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Supreme Court decided Tuesday not to hear a lawsuit Republican legislators filed last year alleging Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul wasn't complying with laws passed during a 2018 lame-duck legislative session.
The Republicans alleged that Kaul wasn't following provisions in the laws that require him to get lawmakers' permission before settling some lawsuits. They contended that Kaul wasn't seeking permission to enter into pre-suit resolutions, a violation of the lame-duck provisions.
