MADISON (AP) — The future of Wisconsin's “safer at home” order that sets to run until May 26 was at stake Tuesday in a case brought by Republican lawmakers being heard by the conservative-controlled state Supreme Court.

The case seeks to block the stay-at-home order issued last month by Evers' health department secretary as a way to slow the spread of the coronavirus that has infected more than 8,200 people in the state and killed 340. The order, issued under powers of the state health secretary to deal with outbreaks of communicable diseases, closed most nonessential businesses.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments