...PROLONGED PERIOD OF BITTERLY COLD TEMPERATURES AND WIND
CHILLS...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below
zero.
* WHERE...Sawyer, Price, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Bayfield and
Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red
Cliff Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Bad
River Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 1 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Wisconsin Supreme Court asked to block statewide mask order
MADISON — A new legal challenge to Gov. Tony Evers' latest mask mandate is before the Wisconsin Supreme Court, filed less than a week after the Legislature struck down a previous order and the governor quickly issued a new one.
Prominent Republican donor Jere Fabick asked the court late Tuesday to issue a temporary injunction to block the mask order Evers issued on Feb. 4, just after the GOP-controlled Legislature voted to repeal an earlier order. Fabick's lawsuit challenging Evers' authority to issue multiple emergency orders remains before the Supreme Court, which heard arguments in November but has yet to issue a ruling.
