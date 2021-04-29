MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Wisconsin State Fair is preparing to return this summer after the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the event for the first time in 75 years, organizers said Wednesday.
The fair scheduled Aug. 5-15 will have increased sanitation protocols in place, some of which have yet to be determined. Mask requirements, vaccine passports and rapid testing have been discussed as possible new criteria, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
