Big Ten Championship Football

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor celebrates after running for a touchdown during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

 Michael Conroy

MADISON (AP) — Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor is headed to the NFL.

The record-setting junior announced Friday on Twitter and Instagram that he will forgo his senior season with the Badgers and enter the NFL draft.

