MADISON (AP) — Agriculture officials say Wisconsin residents are receiving unsolicited packages of what appear to be Chinese seeds.
Authorities in multiple states issued warnings Monday about unsolicited shipments of foreign seeds and advised people not to plant them. They say the seeds are unknown and could be invasive species or be harmful to people or livestock.
