Republican Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos describes a GOP-authored bill that would end a $300 unemployment supplemental payment as the measure's co-sponsor, Sen. Howard Marklein, listens during a Capitol news conference on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Madison, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)

 Scott Bauer

MADISON — Wisconsin Republicans want to end the $300-per-week federal unemployment supplement, which they said Tuesday hurts businesses that are struggling to fill vacancies as customers return amid a loosening of coronavirus restrictions.

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Sen. Howard Marklein, chairman of the Legislature's budget committee, called on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to support the bill they unveiled with the support of a couple of Wisconsin business owners.

