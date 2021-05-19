...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to less than 1 NM.
* WHERE...Western Lake Superior nearshore waters.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
Republican Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos describes a GOP-authored bill that would end a $300 unemployment supplemental payment as the measure's co-sponsor, Sen. Howard Marklein, listens during a Capitol news conference on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Madison, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)
MADISON — Wisconsin Republicans want to end the $300-per-week federal unemployment supplement, which they said Tuesday hurts businesses that are struggling to fill vacancies as customers return amid a loosening of coronavirus restrictions.
Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Sen. Howard Marklein, chairman of the Legislature's budget committee, called on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to support the bill they unveiled with the support of a couple of Wisconsin business owners.
