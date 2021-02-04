MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Assembly plans to vote Thursday to immediately repeal the statewide mask mandate issued by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, defying pleas from a wide array of health experts and others to keep the order in place.

The Assembly originally planned to vote on a version that would have required the Senate to concur later this month. But the Assembly is now instead voting on a version that will end the mandate immediately.

