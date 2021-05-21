...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/4 to 1/2 NM.
* WHERE...Western Lake Superior nearshore waters.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
Wisconsin Republicans reject funding to fight homelessness
MADISON — Wisconsin Republicans voted Thursday to reject more than $70 million in funding to combat homelessness in the state, a move that Democrats called a missed opportunity to address a problem that worsened due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Tony Evers had proposed spending around $73 million over two years on a variety of initiatives designed to help homeless people, including more affordable housing. The Republican-controlled budget committee voted 12-4 along party lines to increase funding for a housing assistance program by just $1.2 million over two years.
