In this April 27, 2021, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks with media at a news conference in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin will receive $700 million less than initially expected in federal coronavirus relief money and get it in two payments a year apart, news that Evers and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin said Tuesday, May 11, 2021 was problematic. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer File)
MADISON — Wisconsin will receive $700 million less than initially expected in federal coronavirus relief money and it will arrive in two payments a year apart, news that Gov. Tony Evers and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin said Tuesday was problematic.
The state was informed Monday of the split in payments, and the total it would receive. Evers and Baldwin asked U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday to reconsider breaking the payments into two.
