Hundreds of Wisconsin doctors who care for children are calling on Wisconsin schools to institute masking and other disease-mitigation measures as COVID-19 numbers are again climbing throughout the country.

“This is an appeal, really, to school administrators and other officials in schools, and most importantly to parents and anyone whose decision-making about masks in schools,” said Dr. Ellen Wald, a University of Wisconsin-Madison pediatrician who was one of nearly 500 doctors to sign the open letter from UW Health released Wednesday. “We think this is such an important intervention.”

