BOWLER, Wis. (AP) — Relatives of a northeastern Wisconsin woman say she has died of injuries suffered when saving her 4-year-old son from an attack by the family’s dog.

Heather Pingel was rushed to Aspirus Wausau Hospital following the Dec. 8 attack at the family’s home in Bowler. Her sister, Shannon Pingel, says Heather suffered extensive injuries and died on Thursday.

