Nebraska Wisconsin Basketball

Wisconsin's Aleem Ford shoots over Nebraska's Thorir Thorbjarnarson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

 Morry Gash

A look at the upcoming week around the Big Ten Conference:

GAME OF THE (HOLIDAY) WEEKEND: No. 9 Wisconsin (7-1, 1-0 Big Ten) at No. 12 Michigan State (6-1, 0-1): This Christmas Day matinee — one of four Big Ten games taking place Friday — features the teams that shared the league’s regular-season title with Maryland last season. Wisconsin has nine consecutive Big Ten victories but owns a 4-22 record at the Breslin Center. The Badgers had lost eight straight matchups with Michigan State before edging the Spartans 64-63 in Madison on Feb. 1. Michigan State is trying to bounce back from a stunning 79-65 loss at Northwestern in its Big Ten opener. The Big Ten’s other Christmas Day games include Maryland at Purdue, No. 19 Michigan at Nebraska and No. 4 Iowa at Minnesota.

