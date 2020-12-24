...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT
CST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, heavy freezing
spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater may rapidly
accumulate on vessels. For the Gale Warning, northwest winds
20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 5 to 8 ft.
* WHERE...Port Wing to Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield
WI, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield
to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, until midnight
CST tonight. For the Gale Warning, until 9 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on
their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area
or conduct mitigation.
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...SNOW AND STRONG WINDS WINDING DOWN...
.A strong winter storm is pulling east of the area this morning.
We still have moderate to heavy snow affecting parts of northern
Wisconsin along with strong northwest winds, causing blowing and
drifting of the snow. However, conditions are improving rapidly
and have allowed the Winter Storm Warning for Douglas county to
expire as of 6 AM. Conditions may still be hazardous for a few
more hours in some places, but should be improving rapidly.
Lake Effect snow will continue this morning along the South Shore
of Lake Superior in parts of northern Wisconsin, but should
slowly end from west to east, with winter storm warnings
continuing.
In addition to the snow and wind, wind chill values from 25 below
to 35 below zero are expected this morning across much of
northern Minnesota.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations
of up to 3 inches, except 1 to 7 inches for northern Iron and
Ashland counties.
* WHERE...Iron, Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad River
Reservation.
* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Wisconsin's Aleem Ford shoots over Nebraska's Thorir Thorbjarnarson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
A look at the upcoming week around the Big Ten Conference:
GAME OF THE (HOLIDAY) WEEKEND: No. 9 Wisconsin (7-1, 1-0 Big Ten) at No. 12 Michigan State (6-1, 0-1): This Christmas Day matinee — one of four Big Ten games taking place Friday — features the teams that shared the league’s regular-season title with Maryland last season. Wisconsin has nine consecutive Big Ten victories but owns a 4-22 record at the Breslin Center. The Badgers had lost eight straight matchups with Michigan State before edging the Spartans 64-63 in Madison on Feb. 1. Michigan State is trying to bounce back from a stunning 79-65 loss at Northwestern in its Big Ten opener. The Big Ten’s other Christmas Day games include Maryland at Purdue, No. 19 Michigan at Nebraska and No. 4 Iowa at Minnesota.
