...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TUESDAY TO 11 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
waves 1 to 3 ft expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...From 9 AM Tuesday to 11 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden leave Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, after visiting with injured troops.
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A Marine from Kenosha is recovering after being injured in the blast outside the Kabul airport that left 13 U.S. service members dead.
Lance Cpl. Romel Finley III was critically injured in the suicide bombing Aug. 26 that killed more than 170 people, the Kenosha News reported Friday. He’s now recovering at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.
