Biden

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden leave Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, after visiting with injured troops.

 AP

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A Marine from Kenosha is recovering after being injured in the blast outside the Kabul airport that left 13 U.S. service members dead.

Lance Cpl. Romel Finley III was critically injured in the suicide bombing Aug. 26 that killed more than 170 people, the Kenosha News reported Friday. He’s now recovering at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments