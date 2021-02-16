MADISON (AP) — The Wisconsin Legislature was scheduled to vote Tuesday on approving a half-billion dollar tax cut for businesses that received loans to help them keep employees on the payroll during the pandemic, one of several measures related to the coronavirus that are slated for consideration.
The bill cutting business taxes by $540 million by the middle of 2023 was up for a vote in both the Senate and Assembly. If passed, it would then go to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers who was non-committal last week about whether he would sign or veto the measure.
