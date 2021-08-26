...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 4 to 7 ft expected.
* WHERE...South Shore of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 PM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR DOUGLAS, BAYFIELD, ASHLAND, IRON,
BURNETT, WASHBURN, SAWYER, AND PRICE COUNTIES...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Particle Pollution which will remain in effect
until 12:00 AM CDT Friday, August 27. This advisory affects people in
Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer, and
Price counties.
Smoke from the Greenwood fire in northeast Minnesota and fires in
Ontario's Quetico Provincial Park is currently impacting northern
Wisconsin and is expected to slowly spread east-southeast today.
Elevated fine particulate matter (PM2.5) concentrations are
anticipated to result in air quality index (AQI) values in the
UNHEALTHY level through the morning and early afternoon. Sensitive
groups, including children, elderly people, and individuals with
respiratory and cardiac problems, should avoid all strenuous outdoor
activities. All others should avoid prolonged strenuous outdoor
activities.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
FILE - In this March 2, 2015, file photo shows Wisconsin Republican state Rep. Andre Jacques at a labor committee hearing at the State Capitol in Madison, Wis. Jacques, one of the Legislature's most conservative lawmakers and a vocal opponent of mask and vaccine mandates, tested positive for COVID-19 last week and was at the hospital on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021 with pneumonia. (Michael P. King/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)
MADISON — A Republican state senator from Wisconsin who opposed mask and vaccine mandates and then developed pneumonia after testing positive for COVID-19 was in stable condition Wednesday after being placed on a ventilator, his spokesman said.
State Sen. Andre Jacque, 40, tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month and was hospitalized Aug. 16. He was placed on a ventilator Monday night, spokesman Matt Tompach said in providing the first update on his condition in a week.
