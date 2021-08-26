Wisconsin lawmaker asks for prayers for colleague with COVID

FILE - In this March 2, 2015, file photo shows Wisconsin Republican state Rep. Andre Jacques at a labor committee hearing at the State Capitol in Madison, Wis. Jacques, one of the Legislature's most conservative lawmakers and a vocal opponent of mask and vaccine mandates, tested positive for COVID-19 last week and was at the hospital on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021 with pneumonia. (Michael P. King/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)

 Michael P. King

MADISON — A Republican state senator from Wisconsin who opposed mask and vaccine mandates and then developed pneumonia after testing positive for COVID-19 was in stable condition Wednesday after being placed on a ventilator, his spokesman said.

State Sen. Andre Jacque, 40, tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month and was hospitalized Aug. 16. He was placed on a ventilator Monday night, spokesman Matt Tompach said in providing the first update on his condition in a week.

