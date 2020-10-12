...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...WEST WINDS 15 TO 25 KNOTS WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 KNOTS AND
WAVES 1 TO 4 FEET.
* WHERE...SAND ISLAND TO BAYFIELD WI, OAK POINT TO SAXON HARBOR
WI AND CHEQUAMEGON BAY-BAYFIELD TO OAK POINT WI.
* WHEN...UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON.
* IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS WILL CAUSE HAZARDOUS WAVES WHICH COULD
CAPSIZE OR DAMAGE VESSELS AND REDUCE VISIBILITY.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
MARINERS SHOULD ALTER PLANS TO AVOID THESE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS.
REMAIN IN PORT, SEEK SAFE HARBOR, ALTER COURSE, AND/OR SECURE THE
VESSEL FOR SEVERE CONDITIONS.
&&
FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2020, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during a news conference in Kenosha, Wis. Wisconsin health officials and Gov. Evers announced Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, that they've opened a field hospital at the state fairgrounds near Milwaukee as a surge in COVID-19 cases threatens to overwhelm hospitals. Wisconsin has become a hot spot for the disease over the last month, ranking third nationwide this week in daily new cases per capita. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
MADISON — A Wisconsin judge on Monday upheld Gov. Tony Evers' mask mandate in the face of a conservative challenge.
Conservative law firm Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty argued in a lawsuit that Evers overstepped his authority by issuing multiple emergency orders to curb the coronavirus pandemic. Evers defended the mask order, saying it was within his power to impose the requirement and that he followed the recommendations of public health experts.
