With the spring season now in full swing, you might stop to look around and notice the Northland coming to life after a long and cold winter. Our lakes have thawed bringing turtles, frogs and waterfowl back, the trees are green and growing once again and the air has a smell that only comes around when the weather warms. As spring comes into full view there is a growing sense of hope that many have not felt in a long time.
Our country and our state continue to head in the right direction. Wisconsin now leads the nation in COVID-19 vaccines administered, with 33% of the population receiving at least one dose of the vaccine. Coupled with that, our most vulnerable populations are close to eclipsing this virus once and for all. The Department of Health Services announced that 75% of Wisconsinites 65 and older have received their first dose of the vaccine. Friends and neighbors are seeing their parents and grandparents for the first time in months, visiting without fear. The CDC guidelines have indicated fully vaccinated people can now gather indoors with one another maskless. People are starting to see each other again, laughing a little louder, embracing a little longer, and appreciating every moment they have with one another just a little more.
