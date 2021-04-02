...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY...
Near critical fire weather conditions are expected across all of
northwest Wisconsin and most of northeast Minnesota today.
Southerly winds will increase to sustained at around 15 mph with
gusts from 25 to 30 mph. When combined with dry conditions, near
critical fire weather conditions are possible. Check with your
local authorities for any fire restrictions.
Wisconsin governor seeks legal fees from Trump, Republicans
MADISON (AP) — Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is seeking more than $250,000 in legal fees from former President Donald Trump and a Republican Party official related to fighting a pair of election lawsuits filed last year.
Evers made the request in two different federal courts on Wednesday, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.