MADISON — One of Wisconsin's top Republican lawmakers said Wednesday he is hiring retired police officers to investigate the presidential election won by President Joe Biden in the battleground state.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is joining Republicans across the country in their continued push for repeated examinations of ballots. Assembly Republicans passed a resolution in March authorizing an investigation, and they've also ordered the state's nonpartisan audit bureau to look into the election.

