...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
waves 2 to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Sand Island to Bayfield WI, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor
WI, Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI and Outer Apostle
Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 20 expected.
* WHERE...Northern Cook and Lake, Koochiching, Southern Cook,
North St. Louis, North Itasca and Central St. Louis Counties.
This includes the Tribal Lands of the Grand Portage
Reservation and the Bois Forte Band, Deer Creek, Lake
Vermilion and, Nett Lake areas.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
MADISON — One of Wisconsin's top Republican lawmakers said Wednesday he is hiring retired police officers to investigate the presidential election won by President Joe Biden in the battleground state.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is joining Republicans across the country in their continued push for repeated examinations of ballots. Assembly Republicans passed a resolution in March authorizing an investigation, and they've also ordered the state's nonpartisan audit bureau to look into the election.
