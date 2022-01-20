MADISON (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly leader on Thursday disciplined a lawmaker who falsely claimed that former President Donald Trump won the battleground state and that he wanted to award the state’s electoral votes to him, even though that is not possible.

Speaker Robin Vos removed the lone staff member assigned to fellow Republican Rep. Timothy Ramthun. The move was first reported by WisPolitics.com and confirmed Thursday by Vos’ office.

