MADISON (AP) — The state Department of Natural Resources policy board swapped one of former Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s appointees for another in leadership elections Wednesday, choosing Greg Kazmierski to replace Fred Prehn as chairman.
Prehn, who didn’t run for reelection to the chairman spot, has refused to leave the board even though his term expired last year. He’ll now slide back into a member role.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.