MADISON (AP) — The state Department of Natural Resources policy board swapped one of former Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s appointees for another in leadership elections Wednesday, choosing Greg Kazmierski to replace Fred Prehn as chairman.

Prehn, who didn’t run for reelection to the chairman spot, has refused to leave the board even though his term expired last year. He’ll now slide back into a member role.

