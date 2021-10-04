...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1 NM or less.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The lowest visibility will be near
shoreline areas where visibilities of less than one-quarter
nautical mile are possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
Weather Alert
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility less than one-quarter mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...Ashland and Iron Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very low visibility is expected along and
near US Highway 2. Visibility will be above one-quarter mile
inland from Lake Superior.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
This Nov. 7, 2017, file photo provided by the National Park Service shows a wolf in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo.
MADISON — Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials on Monday dramatically scaled back the number of wolves hunters can kill during the state’s fall season in open defiance of its policy board, setting up another clash between liberal-leaning department leaders and conservative board members.
Department biologists originally recommended setting the quota at 130 wolves, saying they were uncertain what effects the state’s spring hunt had on the wolf population. The policy board bumped the limit to 300 animals in August, prompting outrage from conservationists and wolf advocates. They’ve filed two lawsuits seeking to stop the hunt.
