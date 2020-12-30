MADISON (AP) — Wisconsin Assembly Democrats are considering skipping next week's inauguration ceremony because Republicans who control the chamber aren't mandating lawmakers and staffers wear masks.
Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Thursday that he’s afraid the lack of masks could spread COVID-19 and that having Democrats skip the ceremony is “a real possibility.”
