...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and waves
1 to 3 feet on Chequamegon Bay, 3 to 6 ft elsewhere.
* WHERE...Sand Island to Bayfield WI, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor
WI and Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of fog will continue through Friday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Wisconsin court ruling means food aid cuts will begin in May
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — One day will likely cost some Wisconsin residents one month’s worth of food aid.
Last week’s Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling striking down Gov. Tony Evers’ COVID-19 emergency order means that next month the state will begin losing more than $50 million per month in emergency supplemental FoodShare benefits, the state Department of Health Services confirmed Wednesday.
