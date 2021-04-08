Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and waves 1 to 3 feet on Chequamegon Bay, 3 to 6 ft elsewhere. * WHERE...Sand Island to Bayfield WI, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of fog will continue through Friday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&