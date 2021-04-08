MADISON, Wis. (AP) — One day will likely cost some Wisconsin residents one month’s worth of food aid.

Last week’s Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling striking down Gov. Tony Evers’ COVID-19 emergency order means that next month the state will begin losing more than $50 million per month in emergency supplemental FoodShare benefits, the state Department of Health Services confirmed Wednesday.

