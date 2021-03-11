...WINTER STORM WINDING DOWN...
.Light snow continues to diminish across the area. Light to
moderate snow may linger through noon across Ashland and Iron
counties with additional accumulations up to one inch possible.
Elsewhere, little to no additional accumulation is expected.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Iron and Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Wisconsin could get $1.6 billion by expanding Medicaid
MADISON (AP) — Wisconsin could save more than $1.6 billion over the next two years by expanding Medicaid to cover nearly 91,000 additional low-income people, a move Republicans continue to block.
The federal COVID-19 relief bill Congress passed Wednesday would provide Wisconsin more than $1 billion in new, temporary savings if the state adopts Gov. Tony Evers' call for Medicaid expansion, the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau said in a memo reported on by the Wisconsin State Journal.
