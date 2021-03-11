MADISON (AP) — Wisconsin could save more than $1.6 billion over the next two years by expanding Medicaid to cover nearly 91,000 additional low-income people, a move Republicans continue to block.

The federal COVID-19 relief bill Congress passed Wednesday would provide Wisconsin more than $1 billion in new, temporary savings if the state adopts Gov. Tony Evers' call for Medicaid expansion, the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau said in a memo reported on by the Wisconsin State Journal.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments