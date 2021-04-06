MADISON (AP) — The cities of Green Bay, Kenosha and Racine are asking a federal judge to make former President Donald Trump pay more than $42,000 in legal fees in a case he brought challenging Wisconsin's presidential election results.

The request for legal fees comes just days after Gov. Tony Evers asked a court to award the state more than $145,000 in legal fees from Trump related to the same lawsuit, the Wisconsin State Journal reported on Monday.

