...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO 1 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
waves 5 to 10 ft expected.
* WHERE...Western Lake Superior nearshore waters.
* WHEN...From 7 AM Wednesday to 1 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Wisconsin cities: Trump should pay legal bills for challenge
MADISON (AP) — The cities of Green Bay, Kenosha and Racine are asking a federal judge to make former President Donald Trump pay more than $42,000 in legal fees in a case he brought challenging Wisconsin's presidential election results.
The request for legal fees comes just days after Gov. Tony Evers asked a court to award the state more than $145,000 in legal fees from Trump related to the same lawsuit, the Wisconsin State Journal reported on Monday.
