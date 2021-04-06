Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO 1 PM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves 5 to 10 ft expected. * WHERE...Western Lake Superior nearshore waters. * WHEN...From 7 AM Wednesday to 1 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&