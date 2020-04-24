Virus Outbreak Wisconsin

FILE - In this Wednesday April 15, 2020, file photo, State Street is mostly empty around noontime due to the coronavirus pandemic in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin's chamber of commerce is calling for opening businesses starting May 4. That's three weeks sooner than is called for under Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' stay-at-home order designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce released its plan Friday April 24, 2020. (Steve Apps/Wisconsin State Journal via AP File)

 Steve Apps

MADISON — Wisconsin's chamber of commerce on Friday called for opening all businesses starting May 4, three weeks sooner than is called for under Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' stay-at-home order designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce released its plan hours before protesters were expected to converge on the Capitol to call for reopening the state as unemployment skyrockets. Evers' current order closing most nonessential businesses runs until May 26, but Republicans are asking the state Supreme Court to block it and force the Department of Health Services to propose a new rule.

