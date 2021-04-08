Business Relief

Hinterland Brewery and Restaurant in Green Bay saw its revenues fall about 50% in 2020. Businesses in the hospitality sector say federal relief money can help them survive the pandemic.

 Saltandpaprika (CC BY-NC-ND)

Leaders of Wisconsin businesses in hard-hit sectors say the millions in federal aid set to be distributed is a chance to help them recover from the COVID-19 pandemic’s effects and make lasting changes in their industries.

Restaurant and hospitality business owners spoke Wednesday at a virtual listening session convened by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. The session included businesses from urban and rural parts of the state, who discussed how funds from the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package can help them in the short term and set up Wisconsin businesses for success after the pandemic.

