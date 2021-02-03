...SNOW AND FREEZING DRIZZLE TONIGHT THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY
MORNING...
.A winter storm will move through the Upper Midwest tonight
through early Friday morning and will bring snow to portions of
northwest Wisconsin. A period of freezing drizzle is likely before
precipitation changes to snow. Snow will be heavy at times during
the day Thursday which will make travel difficult. The system
departs the region early Friday morning. However, lake-effect
snow will continue over northern portions of Bayfield, Ashland,
and Iron counties through Friday.
There remains some uncertainty in the timing and speed of the
onset of the freezing drizzle this evening, and also on the timing
of the switch over to snow during the early to mid morning hours
of Thursday. Much of the Northland will likely see freezing
drizzle and snow with this system. Changes in the total snow
amounts and locations of the heaviest snow are still possible
with later updates.
Dangerous wind chills will follow the heavy snow for the end of
the week through the weekend.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
6 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
4 to 6 inches, except 4 to 8 inches for northern Iron, Ashland
and Bayfield counties and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE...Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Sawyer and Price Counties.
This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band, the Lac
Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Wisconsin Assembly sends mask order repeal back to Senate
MADISON (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly plans to send the question of whether the state's mask mandate should be repealed back to the state Senate, which voted last week to end the requirement.
The Assembly delayed a vote last week amid concerns that repealing Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' emergency order tied to the pandemic would result in Wisconsin losing about $50 million a month in federal money for poor people.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.