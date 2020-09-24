National Guard's 829th Engineer Company

Soldiers from the Wisconsin Army National Guard's 829th Engineer Company conduct a survey for a construction project in Afghanistan in May 2020.

 CONTRIBUTED

Approximately 150 Soldiers from the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 829th Engineer Company are slated to return to Wisconsin today after a yearlong mobilization that spanned the Middle East and Afghanistan.

Due to restrictions stemming from COVID-19, a traditional homecoming ceremony was not possible today, but senior leaders from the Wisconsin National Guard will greet the Soldiers when their plane arrives. The troops will then return via bus to local Wisconsin Army National Guard armories in Mauston, Tomah, and Spooner where their families will greet them.

