AP All-Big Ten Football

FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2019, file photo, Wisconsin offensive lineman Tyler Biadasz (61) reacts during an NCAA college football game, in Tampa, Fla. Biadasz was selected to The Associated Press All-Big Ten Conference team, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Lomoglio, File)

 Mark Lomoglio

MADISON (AP) — Wisconsin All-America center Tyler Biadasz said Wednesday he will skip his senior season to go to the NFL.

Biadasz said on Twitter the NFL “has always been my biggest dream."

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments