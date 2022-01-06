Forecasters got it right this week when they predicted a deluge of lake-effect snow would fall on the Bay Area Tuesday night and Wednesday.

The hardest hit area was just south of Cornucopia, where 17 inches was reported. The Ashland area got between nine and 13 inches depending upon location, according to the National Weather Service. Precise measurements were difficult because winds gusting to 35 mph blew some areas clear of snow while others had drifts several feet deep.

