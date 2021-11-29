Winter sports

The Ashland Oredockers boys hockey and girls basketball teams commenced play over Thanksgiving break.

The hockey team opened its season Nov. 22 with a 6-5 win over Chequamegon/Phillips, followed by consecutives losses to Rhinelander, 9-3, River Falls, 9-2 and Amery, 10-1. Next up for the hockey team is an away game on Saturday, Dec. 4, in Onalaska against Aquinas-Holmen.

