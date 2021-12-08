Photo

Geese gather on a chilly day in early December.

 Dave Greschner photo

The lakescape is changing, trying to make up its mind on its makeup while a sliver of open water bounces between sheets of thin ice stretching to the shorelines. The ice is clear in places and covered with scant snow in other spots. A couple of weeks ago, trumpeter swans bobbed next to Canada geese on an entire lake of water reflecting a blue November sky on a mild afternoon.

Today, however, the cold rides the wind through bare trees and across open fields and the icy lake. Geese stand in formation on ice where a hawkish wind has swept away a light, fluffy snowfall. Swans gather in the open water. It’s a fluid story in more ways than one. Soon the only surface water will be on the river that flows in and out of the lake.

