Competition is everywhere, isn’t it? In sports. In business. For resources. This summer we’ve seen a lot of competition being played out locally and internationally, often by players with varied abilities but with one common goal: to win. Inevitably, of course, every competition will have a champion. That doesn’t mean all others are losers, however. Listening to coaches and athletes talk along the South Shore and Bay, one gets the feeling scoreboards don’t necessarily define success. Which brings me to Zachary.
Zachary was a big guy at a young age who enjoyed beating inferior competition and gloating about it. Zachary liked sports in part because he had quite literally a huge advantage over other players. This fostered in him a sense of entitlement, and an expectation for unearned victory, that was not helpful to Zachary on his sports journey. Too often there was no adult or teammate to contradict him. His coaches and parents, wanted to win. Teammates? C’mon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.