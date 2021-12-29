William Thomas Spence, 77, of Ashland WI, passed away on December 24, 2021 in the comfort of his home. Bill was born in Peoria, IL on October 5, 1944.
Bill grew up “out east” in the state of New Jersey, with his parents and baby brother “Scotty”. He graduated from Somerville High-school in 1962. He then attended Delaware Valley College in Doylestown, PA, where he also played college football. He later went on to play semi-pro. He was also a member of the Under Water Recovery Unit, as a Scuba diver, in Raritan, NJ. In Flemington, NJ he served as Staff Sergeant Company C 1st Battalion 102nd Armor and was a tank commander, he also shot handgun for the US Pistol Team, during his time in the Army National Guard. Bill began his working career employed by Ortho Pharmaceutical Corporation in New Jersey as a Quality Assurance Supervisor. Years later, Bill moved to Elkhart, IN where he was then employed by Miles Laboratories as a Tech Service Chemist. In 1978, Bill married Carol Ann Fuller and in January of 1979, their daughter Sarah Lynn was born. In November of 1981, their daughter Monica Ann (“Moni”) came along. While his two daughters were young and working full-time, Bill received his Bachelor degree in Bio-Chemistry and Microbiology from Indiana University South Bend in 1987. In 1990, after multiple company buy-outs Bill moved his family to DeForest, WI. Between 2004 and 2005, Bill gained an extension of his family, two son-in-laws, Michael Bigo of Ashland, WI and Keith Kopplin of Shorewood, WI. In 2006, Bill retired from his long successful career, and moved “up north” to Mason, WI. Between 2007 and 2013, Bill became an exceptionally proud Grandpa of four. During his winters he became a “snow-bird” in Tarpon Springs, FL. He was able to shoot trap at the Silver Dollar Shooting Club in Odessa, FL, shooting among gentlemen he followed records for, told stories about and even idolized since around 1966, when he began trap shooting. He forged friendships in some amazing men and great shots during that time, including Fred Wood, Mike Campbell and Bob Catt, which he was forever grateful for. In 2017, Bill was divorced and moved to Ashland, WI where he could be closer to his daughter Monica and her family. He was able to enjoy time with his four grandkids, and kept up with their busy lives filled with school, soccer and hockey. He shot some more trap, and was even able to get out duck hunting with his daughter, Moni, a couple more times, even if they weren’t able to bag any more ducks.
