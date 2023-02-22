William Robert “Bill” Tomlinson, age 82, of Ashland, passed away Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Memorial Medical Center, in Ashland. He was born July 18, 1940, in Ashland, the son of Robert and Ruby (Burnside) Tomlinson.

In 1958, he graduated from Ashland High School and on January 5, 1963, he married Barbara Lumberg, in Ashland. He was the owner and operator of Tomlinson Inc, for 60 years. His hobby and his life were the towing business and as Bill would always say, “I Tow”. He was a member of Saron Lutheran Church, in Ashland and was an active member in so many different areas of the towing industry. He was a Charter Member, Board Member, and Board Chairman, of the Wisconsin Towing Association and the Chairman of the Towing Convention and Towing Education Committee. In the 80’s and 90’s, Bill headed up the Saturday demonstration of uplifting semi-trucks, as a recovery training. He enhanced this training by organizing a tractor-trailer demonstration; which involved 12 young children that pulled cables with their hands and body strength to upright it. He was an early moderator of the Saturday morning “Talking Towing”. Bill was awarded the George Lansar Award as “The Special Person”, for the Wisconsin Towing and Recovery Associations.

