William Raymond Imgrund, 90, of Mesa, AZ passed away on March 31, 2023 with his family by his side. Bill was a beloved husband, father, grandpa, brother, uncle and friend. He will be greatly missed by all.

A private memorial service will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls, MN at a later date. A full obituary can be found at

