William “Bill” Blake, of Stevens Point, and formerly of Ashland, WI, passed away peacefully the morning of April 17, 2023, at North Ridge Assisted Living in Stevens Point, at the age of 71.

Bill was born on May 27, 1951 in Ashland, WI; oldest of 4 sons born to William and Patricia (Cox) Blake. Growing up, the family remained in the area where Bill attended local schools. He attended Depadua High School for two years, and then went to Ashland High School where he graduated in 1969. Bill was active in youth sports growing up and he was an outstanding three sport athlete at both high schools.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments