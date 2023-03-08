William Lee Kangas “Windsor Willie”, age 70, of Iron River, WI, passed away Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Memorial Medical Center in Ashland with his wife Carol by his side. He was born November 17, 1952, in Ashland, the son of Oiva M and Dorothy I (Frostman) Kangas.
In 1971, he graduated from South Shore High School, where he played football, basketball and held the school record for many years in pole vaulting. Bill attended college at UW-Stevens Point and UW-Superior. On April 22, 1972, he married Carol Beeksma in Oulu, Bill’s hometown. Bill worked 12 years at Security State Bank and then sold cars for a year at Ashland Ford before he and Carol, purchased and established ‘Windsor Willie’s Saloon’ in Iron River from 1990 to 2007. During those years Windsor entertained the crowds musically with his ‘Windsor Willie Band’, Karaoke and his DJ skills. After selling the saloon he started Kangas Construction & Insulating for seven years while outfitting a complete woodshop to make custom cabinetry with his partner, Korey, until he became too ill this last year. To supply his workshop he also operated a portable sawmill where his retired buddies would come over once a week to help saw lumber. Their reward was often a bundle of slabs to take home.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.