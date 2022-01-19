Age 73, of Butternut, died on Monday January 10, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield. He was born on February 8, 1948, the son of Bernard and Louise (Grittner) Andraska. He graduated from Lincoln High School in Park Falls in 1966. William attended Wausau Technical College before enlisting in the United States Army. He served his country in Vietnam and Germany from 1969 until 1972. William worked for the Village of Butternut for many years until his retirement in 2009. He was a former member of the Butternut American Legion and Volunteer Fire Department. He was a great outdoorsman and loved hunting, fishing, cross country skiing, family camping trips, walking in the woods with his dogs, or just sitting around the campfire telling stories. He also enjoyed gardening, watching and feeding birds, and following the Packers, Brewers, Badgers. William would open his home to anyone in need and was a very caring and nonjudgmental person who loved to spend time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his brother Patrick (Patti) Andraska of Colfax, (5)sisters: Mary (Richard) Kelnhofer of Lake Wales, FL, Judy Cramer of Wisconsin Rapids, Carole Andraska of Ashland, Kathy (Edward) Weinberger of Iron River, and Barb (Robert) Teeters of Butternut. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Susan Andraska, his brother-in-law Mike Cramer, and his nephew Joseph Teeters.
