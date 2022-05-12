William J. “Jerry” Doucette born February 13, 1928, to William J. and Hattie (Kautzer) Doucette, the sixth of nine children. He went to be with the Lord, Monday, May 9, 2022.

Jerry graduated with the last graduating class from Walker High School, in Washburn. He served in the Army Air Corps, as a sergeant for three years and one and a half years, as a civilian in Japan.

