A long-time resident of Park Falls and Butternut died unexpectedly on January 14, 2022, at the age of 70 while visiting family in Minneapolis, MN.

Bill is survived by his wife, Barbara (Barb) Tomczak (née Anderson); his children, Michelle (Mike) Nelson, Christy Tomczak and John Tomczak; his grandchildren Seth and Sydney Nelson, and Naya and Henry Tomczak; sister Jean Dragovich and brothers Bob (Nathalie), Jim (Barb), Walt (Diann), Joe (Estaire), and Don (Molly) Tomczak, his brothers-in-law Dave (Diane) Anderson Jim (Gail) Anderson step-mother-in-law Gail Anderson and numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.

