William “Bill” J. Jeske, 69, of Prescott, AZ. was called home unexpectedly on Thursday, December 29, 2022. Bill was born on May 4, 1953, to James J. Jeske and Marian (Bergeron) Bukachek in Antigo, WI. He attended Lincoln High School in Park Falls, WI. and graduated in 1971.

After graduating Bill owned both a small engine repair shop, “Jeske’s Ship & Shore” and a game room in Park Falls, WI. He married Laurie Hilgart and had a beautiful baby girl Cari (Jeske) Ploense. They later divorced. Bill then met the love of his life Jacqueline “Jackie” (Kilger) Jeske. They married on February 13, 1982, in Park Falls, WI. Together they had 2 beautiful children Ryan Jeske and Jade (Jeske) Winn.

