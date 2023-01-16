...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
11 AM CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to two inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth
of an inch.
* WHERE...Ashland, Iron and Price Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 11 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
William “Bill” J. Jeske, 69, of Prescott, AZ. was called home unexpectedly on Thursday, December 29, 2022. Bill was born on May 4, 1953, to James J. Jeske and Marian (Bergeron) Bukachek in Antigo, WI. He attended Lincoln High School in Park Falls, WI. and graduated in 1971.
After graduating Bill owned both a small engine repair shop, “Jeske’s Ship & Shore” and a game room in Park Falls, WI. He married Laurie Hilgart and had a beautiful baby girl Cari (Jeske) Ploense. They later divorced. Bill then met the love of his life Jacqueline “Jackie” (Kilger) Jeske. They married on February 13, 1982, in Park Falls, WI. Together they had 2 beautiful children Ryan Jeske and Jade (Jeske) Winn.
