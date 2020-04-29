Wild Rice retreat

Wild Rice Retreat is breaking ground Tuesday to construct 19 lodging units, a multipurpose building and a sauna at its campus south of Bayfield. Lodging options will include RicePods, which include two single beds, a European-style bathroom, a small kitchenette and views of Lake Superior.

Wild Rice Retreat will hold a virtual groundblessing ceremony at 4 p.m. Tuesday via Facebook Live @wildriceretreat.

Founder and developer Heidi Zimmer will speak, Brian Goodwin will provide a Native blessing and state Rep. Beth Meyers will give remarks. The ceremony will feature a display of shovels decorated and embellished by Chequamegon Bay-area artists.

