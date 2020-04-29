...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...NORTHEAST WINDS 10 TO 15 KNOTS, WITH GUSTS UP TO 25
KNOTS. WAVES 1 TO 2 FEET.
* WHERE...CHEQUAMEGON BAY-BAYFIELD TO OAK POINT WI.
* WHEN...UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON.
* IMPACTS...CONDITIONS WILL BE HAZARDOUS TO SMALL CRAFT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
ANYONE OPERATING A SMALLER VESSEL SHOULD AVOID NAVIGATING IN
HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS.
&&
Wild Rice Retreat is breaking ground Tuesday to construct 19 lodging units, a multipurpose building and a sauna at its campus south of Bayfield. Lodging options will include RicePods, which include two single beds, a European-style bathroom, a small kitchenette and views of Lake Superior.
Wild Rice Retreat will hold a virtual groundblessing ceremony at 4 p.m. Tuesday via Facebook Live @wildriceretreat.
Founder and developer Heidi Zimmer will speak, Brian Goodwin will provide a Native blessing and state Rep. Beth Meyers will give remarks. The ceremony will feature a display of shovels decorated and embellished by Chequamegon Bay-area artists.
