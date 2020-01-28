WAUKESHA (AP) — Oscar Mayer's iconic Wienermobile got a grilling from a Wisconsin sheriff's deputy because the driver of the giant hot dog failed to give enough room to another car on the road with emergency lights.

The deputy pulled over the Wienermobile and gave the driver a verbal warning for not following the law, the Waukesha Sheriff's Office said in a tweet posted Monday. It showed a picture of the sheriff's deputy's SUV parked behind the Wienermobile with the hashtags, #MoveOver #SlowDown #Wienermobile.

