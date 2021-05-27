Girls wrestling

Logan Ryan, right, wrestles with Megan Black in a Class 3A 112 pound first-round match at the Iowa State Wrestling tournament, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2011 in Des Moines, Iowa.

 Steve Pope/AP Photo

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association will hold its inaugural girls state wrestling tournament in La Crosse on Jan. 29, 2022, the organization announced this week.

There are already some Wisconsin high schools with large contingents of female wrestlers, including Holmen High School, the tournament’s host.

