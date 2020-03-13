On To State

Members of the Washburn Castle Guards hold up the sectional trophy following Saturday's 85-70 victory over Chippewa Falls McDonell at the WIAA Division 5 Spooner Sectional final.

 Jason Juno/Ironwood Daily Globe photo

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association has canceled all remaining games of the state girls basketball tournament, the boys sectional finals and next weekend's boys tournament because of coronavirus concerns.

The WIAA is following the lead of many professional, collegiate and high school associations who have postponed or canceled events as a result of the pandemic.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

