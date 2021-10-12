Walking around the neighborhood at dusk this time of year reveals a surprising number of finds for bird lovers. The dark-eyed juncos are finally starting to move through — not in great numbers yet, but they're settling in to roost and twittering and rustling in the brush. White-throated sparrows can be heard gearing up for their nightly journey south, making a little whispery version of their summer song. Woodcocks are also starting to migrate and the males are for some reason making the same racket they make when they're trying to attract a mate: the nasal call that I haven't heard since June and even their breathless mating-flight song. Maybe they're just psyching themselves up for the journey. Hearing a great horned owl hooting in the woods behind the house was a very nice surprise; in the three years I've lived here, I've never heard any owls around my house. I've missed having them and hope they stick around.
Great horned owls don't migrate, but there's another, rarer owl here in the Northland that is moving south along with all those smaller birds. Long-eared owls that summer in the northern U.S. and Canada usually migrate south to as far away as Mexico, but many of them winter in their breeding range and don't travel very far.
